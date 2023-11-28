More than 50 people were part of ‘Turkey Trot’ this year

More than 50 people took part in the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot Thursday morning, Nov. 23, sponsored by the Albion Chamber of Commerce. Weather conditions were sunny and cold (29 degrees).

Winning the various categories on the three-mile course were (l.-r.) below:

• Youth Division: 1. Drew Frey, 2. Lincoln Rolf (not pictured);

• Women’s Division: 1. Kate Ternus, 2. Stacy Petersen;

• Men’s Division: 1. Logan Spence, 2. Jon Krings.