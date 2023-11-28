Petersburg’s annual Christmas party set Dec. 18

It’s a holiday tradition.

Petersburg Community Club’s annual Christmas Party is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

The cash bar opens at 6 p.m., followed by a Windsor Loin meal at 7 p.m.

After eating, attendees will be treated to entertainment by Greg Claassen who is a ventriloquist.

Claassen ingests to the audience hysterical fun once his “friends” are unleased on stage. It’s no wonder that his program is referred to as one of the most unique after dinner programs in the country.

“Ventriloquism” means, literally: “speaking from the belly,” which is where you’ll be laughing from when Greg Claassen leaves the stage.

Tickets are available at Cedar Rapids State Bank-Petersburg Branch and Great Plains State Bank in Petersburg.

Last day to purchase tickets is Dec. 11.