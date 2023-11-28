Residents can apply for District 3 County Board seat

Interested persons in Boone County Commissioner District 3 are being notified this week that they can apply for the vacancy on the county board due to the recent death of Larry Temme.

At their meeting on Nov. 22, the County Clerk Sarah Robinson, Treasurer Laurie Krohn and Attorney John Morgan determined that:

• Applicants must be residents of District 3, which includes Dublin-Bonanza, North Manchester, Oakland and North Branch-Shell Creek precincts

• Applications can be picked up at the County Clerk’s office, and applicants may include resume’s with the form.

• Applications must be in sealed envelopes and will be accepted at the County Treasurer’s office until 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

• The committee will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. and set the date and time for personal interviews of the applicants.

• The committee will meet again on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 9 a.m. to conduct personal interviews of the District 3 candidates, with appointment of a candidate by Dec. 15 to fill the remainder of the term that ends Jan. 7, 2027.