Santa’s coming to St. Edward this Saturday

Santa Claus will be arriving in downtown St. Edward this Saturday, Dec. 2, as part of the community’s special events this week.

Beaver Valley Senior Center is hosting coffee and cookies starting at 10 a.m. each day this week.

They will again have coffee and cookies starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

At 1 p.m., the St. Edward fire truck will arrive to give rides to children. At 2 p.m., the truck will bring Santa to the center to visit with children and hand out treats.

Those attending can give free will donations to the Beaver Valley Senior Center, which is raising funds to replace a furnace damaged in the 2019 flooding, as well as a furnace and air conditioner unit for the back room.