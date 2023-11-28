Special Big Give events underway this week; Light Parade is Thursday night

Special events linked to the 2023 Boone County Big Give have been underway around the county since Monday, Nov. 27.

Events scheduled Wednesday through Saturday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 2. Albion Light Parade is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Other events include:

Wednesday

• Ribs ‘n More will be held Wednesday evening, Nov. 29, 5 to 7 p.m. at the St. Edward Community Center.

• A Night with Philip Daniel: Music and healing concert at the Boone County Medical Clinic main lobby in Albion Wednesday, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

• Free will pulled pork meal Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cedar Rapids Community Center.

• Primrose chili and cinnamon roll supper at the Primrose Community Building Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Thursday

• Hot Dog Bar at HWY 14 Brewery, downtown Albion, hosted by Valero Renewables, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

• Hamburger Feed at Albion ThriftyWay, Albion Chamber of Commerce event, 4 to 6 p.m.

• Albion Light Parade and many other activities downtown starting at 3:30 p.m. Light Parade at 6 p.m.

Friday

• 10th annual Big Give Celebration at Albion Country Club starting at 6 p.m.

• Celebrate Petersburg event will be held at the Village Campus on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.