Boone County steps up for annual Big Give

With donations still coming in for the 10th annual Boone County Big Give, total giving had surpassed $305,000 by Monday morning, Dec. 4.

More than 1,340 total donations had been counted by Dec. 4.

Big Give dates were Nov. 27 through Dec. 2, but due to the busy schedule across the area, many donors did not have time to make their gifts until last weekend.

“This is a record year both in number of donors (up from 1250 in 2022) and dollars considering there wasn’t a traditional capital campaign going on,” said Tina Stokes, who organizes the Big Give on behalf of the Boone County Foundation Fund.

Overall total stood at $305,036 as of Monday morning.