Magical pre-Christmas celebrations across area last week

Santa Claus and the Grinch both had busy schedules in the Boone County area last week.

So did everyone else who wanted to experience early Christmas celebrations. There were plenty!

It all started with pre-holiday events in Albion last Thursday, Nov. 30. The community was already filling up with people and vehicles by 3:30 p.m. in advance of the annual 6 p.m. Holiday Light Parade. More than 2,500 people watched the light parade.

Albion followed up with its Super Shopping Saturday and Mistletoe Market on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Also hosting celebrations were Newman Grove, with its Yuletide Fest on Friday evening, and St. Edward with its Santa Day and fire truck rides for kids on Saturday.