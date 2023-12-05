Stealth Broadband to upgrade, expand wireless internet service

Midstates Data Transport, LLC (dba Stealth Broadband), is announcing significant enhancements to its internet speeds in the Albion area.

Through installation of new equipment, Stealth has significantly boosted its internet speeds up to 500 Mbps to cater to the growing digital needs of residents and businesses in the region.

The new equipment is currently in the testing phase, and the upgraded services will be available later this month.

Stealth’s upgrades will include expanding its wireless internet service area to rural areas surrounding Albion.

Complete story in the Dec. 6 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.