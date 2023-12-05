Three successful events for Arts Council last week

Albion Area Arts Council (AAAC) was a partner in three successful events last week involving holiday celebrations at the Boone County Big Give.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, the arts council partnered with the Boone County Health Center Foundation for the Philip Daniel piano concert held in the BCHC Medical Clinic Lobby. About 55 people were attended the concert.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, the arts council partnered with Timeless Floral for the Ellie Phelps violin concert in the Timeless store window. An estimated 500 people viewed this event, said Jennifer Walteres, AAAC director.

AAAC partnered with HWY 14 Brewing Co. and the Albion Christmas Tour of Homes during the Winter Fest downtown last Sunday afternoon, Dec. 3.

Complete story in the Dec. 6 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.