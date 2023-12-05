Two vehicles stolen, crashed near Primrose

Boone County Sheriff’s Department was continuing its investigation early this week into the theft and damage of two vehicles in the Primrose area early Friday morning, Dec. 1.

The Sheriff’s office was contacted at about 6:30 a.m. Friday with a report that two vehicles were in the south ditch along Highway 52 between 150th and 160th Avenues.

Upon arrival, officers found a 1997 Chevrolet dually pickup and flatbed trailer, owned by Robert Thompson of Primrose. The pickup had minor functional damage, and the trailer was not damaged, according to Sheriff Denny Johnson.

About a half mile away from the pickup and trailer was another damaged vehicle, a 2006 Ford 500 owned by Reginald Dobson of rural Primrose. This car had been rolled and was considered a total loss, but there was no driver or occupant at the scene.

Sheriff Johnson said he believes the suspect first took the pickup and trailer from Primrose. After the accident with the pickup, the suspect apparently walked to the Dobson residence, took the car and then had the roll-over accident.

Law enforcement has been checking area hospitals to determine if anyone has sought treatment for injuries that might have been sustained in these crashes.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 5.