Cards dominate C1-4 All-District voting

On their way to winning the Class C1 state football championship, the Boone Central Cardinals were also the C1-4 District champions in 2023.

Boone Central players earning All-District C1-4 honors were:

First Team – James Fogleman (QB), Parker Borer (RB), Hank Hudson (LB), Thomas Roberts (DE), Trent Patzel (OL), Ben Reilly (OL) and Brant Benes (DB).

Second Team – Nathanieal Werner (DT), Robbie Miller (DT), Kolton Rasmussen (DB), Jaxson Lipker (LB) and Caden Stokes (LB).

Complete story on their achievements in the Dec. 6 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune Sports.