Ethel (Reynoldson) Cook, 91, passed away in the early hours on Nov. 29, 2023.

Ethel was born near St. Edward on Oct. 1, 1932 to Clarence and Alpharetta (Brock) Reynoldson.

Ethel married Edwin J. Cook on May 16, 1955 at Belgrade. She was a life long teacher.

Ethel is survived by her children: Lois (Brian) Lund of Casper, WY, Leon (Kristi) Cook of Dunlap, TN and Sandra (Michael) Ries of Malcolm, grandchildren: Cami and Erin Lund, Tyler and Haley Cook, Trent and Jason Ries, great grandchild Ryder Ries, many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.

Ethel was preceded in death by her husband Edwin, brothers: Verne, Lawrence and Merle Reynoldson, sister Leone Green, many wonderful sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Memorials are suggested to Brady Methodist Church.

Services were held Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 at the Brady Methodist Church with Pastor Mike Evans officiating. Burial followed at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.

Adams & Swanson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.