Eunice E. (Jensen) Mann

Eunice Eloise (Jensen) Mann, 95, of O’Neill, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at her home. She was born on March 16, 1928 in a farmhouse southwest of Lindsay to Sigurd and Valborg (Buhl) Jensen.

Eunice moved with her parents north of St. Edward in 1935, finished elementary school at Fairview School and graduated from St. Edward High School in 1945.

She married Art Mann in 1952, and they lived on ranches near Burwell and later near O’Neill. They became parents to four children: Paul, Barbara, Timothy and Christopher.

She is survived by her children: Paul (Nancy) of O’Neill, Barb (Ken) Bode of Elgin, Tim (Ann) of O’Neill and Chris of O’Neill, nine grandchildren: Sarah Crosby (Jonathan), Tony Mann (Sara), Cody Bode, Tyler (Hannah) Bode, Jake Bode, Angie Ehlers (Seth), Jason Mann (Lydia), Kelsey Carstens (Trent) and Katie Scholl (Justin), 19 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 60 years, Arthur, and brothers: Eugene and Keith Jensen.

Funeral service will be Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill with Pastor John Nelson officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at the Blackbird Cemetery in rural O’Neill.