Newman Grove Yuletide Fest featured community tree lighting

Just as the name implies, Yuletide Fest was a festive event in downtown Newman Grove last Friday, Dec. 1, with many area residents attending.

Many people were in town to enjoy the caroling at local businesses by Newman Grove elementary students from 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Local businesses were open into the evening, and many vendors displayed their wares at South Side Lounge and the Newman Grove Community Center.

Santa Claus arrived aboard the Newman Grove fire truck at 5 p.m. to officiate the lighting of the community Christmas tree.