Petersburg’s 2023 Big Give projects were featured in an open house last Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Village Campus.
Above, firemen displayed their protective gear. Their Big Give project was to purchase special wildland protective gear.
Additional Petersburg area projects this year are building upgrades at the Village Campus, and additional trees and restroom upgrades for the Highway 14 Park.
Petersburg held Big Give open house at Village Campus
