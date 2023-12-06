Raymond J. Stock

Raymond (Ray) John Stock, 81, of Columbus, passed away on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Columbus.

Raymond was born April 25, 1942, to Frank and Josephine (Molczyk) Stock on a farm in rural Lindsay.

He was united in marriage to Julianne Pfeifer in St. Bernard Catholic Church on July 4, 1964. To this union, seven children were born: Ron, Mark, Susie, Cindi, Keri Ann, Amy and Angie.

Ray served in the Nebraska National Guard and was on the Board of the Farmer’s Home Administration. He was a farmer and agri-businessman for over 50 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 at 10 a.m., at the St. Isidore’s Catholic Church in Columbus with Fr. Joseph Miksch and Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Immediately following the service, the burial will be at the St. Edward Catholic Cemetery, St. Edward, with Military Rites conducted by Crosier American Legion Post 226 of St. Edward, Army Funeral Honor Guard, and the American Legion Riders.

There will be a luncheon following the burial at St. Edward Catholic Church, St. Edward.

Memorials are suggested to ALS of the Heartland, and Parkinson’s Nebraska. Miller-Levander Funeral Home in St. Edward is in charge of arrangements.