Santa Claus Day at St. Edward was preceded by rides aboard the local fire truck for children last Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Beaver Valley Senior Center.
Above were some children getting ready for the first ride of the day.
Below, a few from the large group of children visit with Santa Claus on Saturday.
St. Edward event featured fire truck rides and Santa
Santa Claus Day at St. Edward was preceded by rides aboard the local fire truck for children last Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Beaver Valley Senior Center.