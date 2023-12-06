Venneth “Buzz” Noble Fleek

Venneth Noble “Buzz” Fleek, age 89, passed away Dec. 4, 2023 in Omaha.

Venneth, the son of Charles and Mearl (Noble) Fleek, was born on Aug. 14, 1934 near Loretto.

Buzz is survived by his wife Carolyn Fleek, sons: Mike Fleek (Connie) and Ken Fleek (Colleen), granddaughters: Haley Fleek, Brianna Fleek and Abby Fleek, grandson Seth Trotter, great grandkids: Atlas, Scout, Jayden and Cole; sister Doris “Tot” Knott, sister-in-law Doris Fleek, many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mearl Fleek, brothers: Kennard and Ronald Fleek and sister Ardith Sallach.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 from 5-7 p.m., with a Masonic Service starting at 7 p.m. at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Saturday Dec. 9, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Burial with follow with Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery.