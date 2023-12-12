Additional building going up at Creekside Redi-Mix here

Winter hasn’t yet interfered with construction projects around Boone County.

Above is a photo showing construction progress a new 80 x 125-foot building going up at Creekside Redi-Mix southeast of Albion.

This building, located on the south side of the property along Highway 39, will house Creekside’s shop, wash bay and business office.

Completion goal is the spring of 2024, depending on the weather.