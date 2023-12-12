Area exhibitors among winners in Cardinal Classic Beef Show

Several area exhibitors were among the winners in the third annual Cardinal Classic Beef Show held last Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9-10, at the Niewohner Arena on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

Competition started with showmanship followed by Market Beef on Saturday, and closed out with the Breeding Beef show on Sunday.

Local area class winners in the market show red ring included Sage Stoltz of Elgin, grand champion market heifer; Zoe Malander of Belgrade, champion Angus Steer; Kinsley Bremer of Fullerton, champion Chianina Steer; Parker Buhlmann of Albion, champion Shorthorn Plus steer, and Nicholas Groeteke of Albion, reserve champion Simmental steer.

Local area class winners in the black ring were Sage Stoltz, reserve champion market heifer; Zoe Malander, champion Angus steer, and Kinsley Bremer. reserve champion Chianina steer.

Addison Crouse of Belgrade showed the overall reserve champion heifer in the red ring and came in fourth in the black ring. Her breeding heifer was the Angus champion in both rings.

Other breed winners from the local area included Alex Christo, reserve champion Charolais in both rings; Kailyn Choat, Char Composite champion in the red ring and reserve champ in the black ring.

