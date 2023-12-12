Boone County area still in serious drought condition

Winter will arrive soon in the Boone County area, but extreme to exceptional drought conditions are still apparent across the Nebraska counties of Boone, Nance and Platte, with more moderate drought to the west in Greeley County.

This area has not received rainfall of more than half and inch since mid-November.

Southern Boone County, along with Nance, Polk and Merrick counties, remains in extreme to exceptional drought.

