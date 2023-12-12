Newman Grove School Board approved purchase of a new football field scoreboard at its meeting Monday night, Dec. 11.
The board approved the option for a larger scoreboard, with new supporting structure and space for advertising signs along the top and sides at $33,354 from Crouch Recreation.
The other option considered was for a smaller scoreboard, mounted on the existing structure with no space for advertising signs, at $20,575.
It was noted that the scoreboard ads could change every two years. Ads could also be placed on the crow’s nest.
Newman Grove School Board approves scoreboard purchase
