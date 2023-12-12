Shipping containers were again discussed at the Petersburg Village Board meeting held Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
All board members and others had their say on this issue.
Some favored requiring the containers to be placed on concrete with a roof over them, and there was discussion of allowing no more than one per property.
The discussion was tabled until the full board could be present.
Shipping containers are big topic for Petersburg Village Board
