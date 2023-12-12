Brian M. Shanle

St. Edward Mayor Brian Mark Shanle, 55, passed away last Friday, Dec. 8, at the Boone County Health Center.

The son of Norman and Helen (Jasper) Shanle, was born on June 1, 1968, at Newman Grove. He attended and graduated from Newman Grove High School with the class of 1986.

On Nov. 18, 1994, Brian married the love of his life, Holly Lynn McKown in Columbus. The couple lived on the farm raising their four children until moving to St. Edward in 2012. Currently, Brian had been working as a board operator at Valero Renewable Fuels while owning the C&S convenience store and vending business with his wife.

Brian is survived by his wife of 29 years Holly Shanle of St. Edward, four children: Shelton (Katie) Shanle of Genoa, Shayla (Justin) Cruise, Shonda (Hayden Niewohner) Shanle, all of St. Edward, and Brice Sliva of Lincoln, four grandchildren: Henry, Evelynn and Liam Cruise of St. Edward and Lorelai Shanle of Genoa, five sisters: Shirley (Gene) Sueper of Lindsay, Deline (Duane) Groteluschen of Leigh, Sally Witler of Lincoln, Norma (Mike) Preister of Monroe and Tami (Paul) Nickolite of Bellwood, two brothers: Roger Shanle and Dale (Phyllis) Shanle, all of Lindsay, sister-in-law Dee Shanle of Columbus, brother-in-law Bryan (Laura) McKown of Oakes, ND, along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded by his parents, brother Gerald “Jerry” Shanle and sisters: Carla and Shelley Shanle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at 10 a.m., at the St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz and Deacon Harlan Long officiating. Burial will be at the St. Edward Catholic Cemetery, St. Edward.

Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.