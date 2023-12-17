Matt Niewohner appointed District 3 Commissioner

Matthew Niewohner of rural Albion was chosen for appointment Thursday as the new District 3 Commissioner for Boone County.

Niewohner, 56, will serve the remainder of the term previously held by Larry Temme of Petersburg, who passed away on Oct. 31. The current term will end on Jan. 7, 2027 following the general election in November 2026.

A total of six candidates applied for the position, and the applications were reviewed on Tuesday, Dec. 12, by the selection committee of County Clerk Sarah Robinson, Treasurer Laurie Krohn and Attorney John Morgan.

Three candidates, Niewohner, David Figgner of rural Albion and Edward Naughtin of Primrose, advanced to the interview stage on Thursday. The appointment was announced after interviews were completed, and Niewohner was sworn into office last Friday.

