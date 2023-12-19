Babette J. Garder

Babette Johanna Garder, 84, of Newman Grove, passed away Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Babette, daughter of Elmer and Elsie (Ruge) Wallwey, was born on June 14, 1939, in Emerson. She graduated from Emerson High School and Wayne State College, earning her two-year teaching certificate.

On June 26, 1960, Babette was united in marriage to Norman Garder at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The couple lived in rural Petersburg. There they raised their four children: Kenn, Scott, Karen and Steve.

Babette is survived by her “My Roger”: Roger Lee of rural Petersburg, four children: Kenn (Shari) Garder of Omaha, Scott (Chele) Garder and Karen (Dennis) Bidne, all of Blair, Steve (significant other Michel Moore) Garder of Hadar, 11 grandchildren: Jason (Jessica) of Stillwell, KS, Matthew (Sarah) Garder of Louisburg, KS, Kristine (William) Findlay of Oakland, Katie Bidne of Denver, CO, Daniel (Hannah) Bidne of Omaha, Michael Garder of Missoula, MT; Christopher Garder of Norfolk, Amanda (fiancé Bryce Leuthold) Garder of Stanton, Ryan (Taylor) Garder of Gretna, Jacob Garder of Omaha and Tyler Garder of Lincoln, 11 great grandchildren, two sisters: Wilma (Jim) Morse of Henning, MN and Marilyn Johnson of Fort Dodge, IA, sister-in-law Barb Wallwey of South Sioux City, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Norman Garder, brother William Wallwey, brother-in-law Milan Garder, sister-in-law Gaye Garder and brother-in-law Harlan Garder.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church, rural Albion, with Pastor Elizabeth Goehring officiating. Interment will be at North Branch (East) Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Immanual-Zion (South Branch) Church or to the family for a later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Complete obituary in the Dec. 20 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press.