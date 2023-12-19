Darlene (Dolly) Baker, 90, of rural Neligh, entered into her Father’s kingdom on Dec. 14, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at the Neligh Arbor Care Center, following a brief illness.

Dolly was born on Feb. 1, 1933, in Petersburg to William and Julia (Julich) Leifeld, the youngest of eight children.Dolly attended all 12 years of school at St John’s Catholic School in Petersburg, graduating in 1951. In February of 1951, she met the love of her life, Gordon (Feller) Baker, and they were married on Feb. 18, 1952, at St. John’s rectory in Petersburg. To this union, six children were born: Elizabeth, Katherine, Jane, Jennifer, Mathew and Angela.

Dolly is survived by the love of her life and husband of over 71 years, Feller, and her children and spouses: Liz and Greg Luce of Cheyenne, WY, Kate Kypuros and friend, Michael Montilla, of Camano Island, WA, Jane and Gary Clark of Amherst, Jennifer and Mark Ervin, Mathew and Becky Baker, all of Neligh and Angela Baker and friend, Birol Isbilir, of Omaha, 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and their first great great grandchild due in January who will be named Everly Darlene in honor of her great great grandmother. Their legacy will live on for generations.

Dolly was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings, losing her older sister Lorraine just days prior to her own death. Her siblings and their spouses who have passed are: Wilma (Denny) Davis, Eileen (Bim) Froloff, Valentine (Joy) Leifeld, William (Berneda) Leifeld, Lorraine (Ray) Rosane, Gladys Leifeld and Evelyn Leifeld, her mother and father-in-law, A. Gordon and Katherine Baker.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh with Father Pat Nields officiating. Burial was in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh handled the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.