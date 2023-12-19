Lorraine Rosane, 96, formerly of North Platte, died peacefully in Longmont, CO, at her daughter’s home on Dec. 9, 2023.

Lorraine was born on Aug. 22, 1927, in Petersburg to William and Julia Julich, and she married Raymond Rosane on April 6, 1948.

Lorraine is survived by her children: Robert (Christy) Rosane and Richard (Chris) Rosane, all of North Platte, Gladys Morrow of Longmont, CO, Elaine (Mike) Holt of Alma, along with nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, and Dolly (Feller) Baker of Neligh.

She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Evelyn, four sisters, two brothers and her parents.

A Celebration of Life for Lorraine was held in conjunction with services for her sister, Darlene “Dolly” Baker at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh.

Memorial contributions can be made to your local Meals on Wheels.