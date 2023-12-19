Newman Grove blood drive collects 63 units

Newman Grove held its annual Red Cross blood drive in honor of Jane King on Monday, Dec. 11, at Fellowship Bible Church.

A total of 64 donors turned out for this drive, and 63 units of blood were collected, surpassing the goal of 59 units.

Donors earning gallon awards were Ted Kaufman, 14 gallons; Teresa Wondercheck, 10 gallons; Ray Flood, seven gallons; Kent Lee, six gallons, and Audrey Wondercheck, three gallons.

