A good-sized crowd was on hand at the Werner Hall in Petersburg for their annual Petersburg Community Club Christmas party.
The meal of Windsor Loin and trimming were prepared by the Albion Knights of Columbus.
Ventriloquist Greg Classen was the guest entertainer and provided a comedy show.
Many area businesses used the event as their Christmas party.
Petersburg Christmas dinner features
