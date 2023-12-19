Six Boone Central gridders tapped for All-State

Boone Central thoroughly dominated this past fall while winning the 2023 Nebraska Class C1 State Football Championship. Boone, ranked #1 in its class all season, capped its 13-0 season with a 12-0 victory over #2 Wahoo in a championship game matchup of C1’s last two undefeated teams.

Following the 2023 campaign, Cardinal players have reaped the rewards of their efforts with various All-District, All-Region and, now, All-State honors from Nebraska media outlets. Final All-State selections were released this past Sunday. In all, six Boone Central standouts were awarded 1st Team All-State in four major selection lists. In addition, eight Cardinals received coaches’ nomination Honorable Mention from the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal-Star.

Seniors Hank Hudson (LB) and Parker Borer (RB) were two-time All-State selections. Hudson was picked for the Journal-Star’s 2nd Team All-Class Super State team, and was a Class C1 Honorary Captain in the World-Herald and Journal-Star. He was also chosen as the C1 Player of the Year by Huskerland Prep. Borer joined his teammate as C1 Honorary Captain in the World-Herald selections.