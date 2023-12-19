Sports

Six Boone Central gridders tapped for All-State

December 19, 2023
ALL STATE — Inset, Brant Benes. Group, from left, Parker Borer, Thomas Roberts, Trent Patzel, Ben Reilly, Hank Hudson.

Boone Central thoroughly dominated this past fall while winning the 2023 Nebraska Class C1 State Football Championship. Boone, ranked #1 in its class all season, capped its 13-0 season with a 12-0 victory over #2 Wahoo in a championship game matchup of C1’s last two undefeated teams.
Following the 2023 campaign, Cardinal players have reaped the rewards of their efforts with various All-District, All-Region and, now, All-State honors from Nebraska media outlets. Final All-State selections were released this past Sunday. In all, six Boone Central standouts were awarded 1st Team All-State in four major selection lists. In addition, eight Cardinals received coaches’ nomination Honorable Mention from the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal-Star.
Seniors Hank Hudson (LB) and Parker Borer (RB) were two-time All-State selections. Hudson was picked for the Journal-Star’s 2nd Team All-Class Super State team, and was a Class C1 Honorary Captain in the World-Herald and Journal-Star. He was also chosen as the C1 Player of the Year by Huskerland Prep. Borer joined his teammate as C1 Honorary Captain in the World-Herald selections.