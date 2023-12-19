St. Edward FFA competes at districts

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, members of the St. Edward FFA Chapter traveled to Aurora to compete in District Leadership Development Events. The members worked hard and performed well.

Following are the St. Edward FFA results:

• Ag Demonstration – fifth place, purple – Ryan Cumming, Lydia Ketelsen, and Josie Sock.

• Conduct of Chapter Meetings – sixth place, blue – Korina Bittner, Abner Carvajal, Noah Ketelsen, Arlette Irineo, Kalvin Sindelar, Lexi Strain and Katelyn Werts.

• Creed Speaking – blue, Arlette Irineo.

• Senior Public Speaking – blue, Rebekah Ketelsen.

• Employment Skills – blue, Lydia Ketelsen.