Town & Country Vet Clinic moves into new building

Town & Country Veterinary Clinic moved to its new Albion clinic building at 2572 South Highway 14 last week, and is now open at the new location.

The new clinic is just under 6,500 square feet, compared to the former structure at 142 West Marengo, which had 1,900 square feet for the clinic in addition to basement storage.

The new building provides much more space for most clinic services, according to owner Dr. Jeremy Young.

Open house at the new building will be next Wednesday, Dec. 27, and a grand opening will be held at a later date.

