Albion under Snow Emergency on Christmas Eve

A Snow Emergency has been declared in Albion beginning Sunday December 24, 2023 at 10 p.m. It will be in effect until further notice. A major winter storm was expected to move through the area starting Dec. 24.

Heavy snow and high winds were expected through Tuesday, December 26, which necessitates cooperation from the public regarding parking restrictions and snow removal.

Comprehensive snow removal efforts are expected to begin in full force on Tuesday or Wednesday depending on the amount of snow and wind on Tuesday.

Emergency snow routes are as follows:

1. Eleventh Street south from State Street to Fairview Street;

2. Sixth Street; and

3. Fairview Street from Highway 14–39 to Eleventh Street.

Downtown business owners may scoop snow into the street/parking area if there is no other place to pile snow. Residential property owners may not scoop snow into the street.