Cardinal boys reclaim offense in two wins

December 26, 2023
Cardinal senior Parker Borer (2) and his Boone Central teammates bounced back for two wins last week.
It will certainly be a happier holiday season in the Boone Central basketball program following a pair of bounce-back wins by the Cardinals.
Boone had suffered the nadir of its pre-holiday schedule the previous week, shooting 5-of-46 and scoring only 16 points in a 22-point loss to Mid-State Conference rival Norfolk Catholic.
Searching for offensive answers, the Cardinals improved their ball movement and marksmanship this past week, leading to important victories over Kearney Catholic (59-31) and St. Paul (50-27).
With those results, Boone has now won 5 of it’s last 6 games, improving to 5-3 after losing the first two contests of 2023-24.
