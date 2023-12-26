Cardinal boys reclaim offense in two wins

It will certainly be a happier holiday season in the Boone Central basketball program following a pair of bounce-back wins by the Cardinals.

Boone had suffered the nadir of its pre-holiday schedule the previous week, shooting 5-of-46 and scoring only 16 points in a 22-point loss to Mid-State Conference rival Norfolk Catholic.

Searching for offensive answers, the Cardinals improved their ball movement and marksmanship this past week, leading to important victories over Kearney Catholic (59-31) and St. Paul (50-27).

With those results, Boone has now won 5 of it’s last 6 games, improving to 5-3 after losing the first two contests of 2023-24.

Complete story in the Dec. 27 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.