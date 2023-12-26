Cardinal girls grapple at Summerland

Boone Central Lady Cardinals concluded their pre-holiday mat schedule at the Summerland Invitational Monday, Dec. 18.

Boone Central finished 10th in a large field of teams, with Belle Brodersen capturing the gold medal in the 170-pound weight class.

“Competed well at Summerland with Belle bring home the gold, Mishayla Slaymaker silver and Gabby Landauer placing fourth,” Cardinal Coach Jeff Grape commented.

