Newman Grove

NG School Board to consider request for redistricting

December 27, 2023
FacebookX

Newman Grove School Board will hold a joint meeting with the Humphrey Public School Board Wednesday night, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. in Newman Grove Public Schools.
Purpose of the meeting is to discuss a request from Humphrey Public Schools to redistrict about 13 acres from the Newman Grove district to the Humphrey Public district.