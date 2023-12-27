Students present ‘Sounds of Christmas’

Sounds of Christmas filled a crowded St. Edward High School Gym on Monday, Dec 18. It was the annual winter concert presented by the kindergarten through 12th grade, directed by Mrs. Tami Texley.

The kindergarten class performed music on colorful handbells to provide season’s greetings.

First through sixth grades performed “Arf! On the Housetop” by John Higgins and John Jacobson.

The fifth-12th grade band students and ninth-12th grade choirs performed holiday selections.