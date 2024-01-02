Boone Central girls split tourney games

Boone Central girls basketball team headed to Hastings for the Adams Central Holiday Tournament Dec 29-30. The girls drew the 9th rated host Patriots (7-1) in the first round and challenged them on both end of the court before ultimately falling in a close contest (36-37).

In their second tournament game, the Lady Cards shook off what “could have been” the night before and played a more consistent and complete game, pulling off an impressive 46-35 victory over Alliance.

“We are playing with better togetherness on the defensive end and are taking great pride in being the best defensive team each night … we just need to continue to improve offensively as we move into the second half of our season,” said coach Imus.