Cardinal boys continue surge with tourney championship

It was holiday cheer all around for the Boone Central boys basketball team.

Boone Central closed the 2023 portion of its schedule at the Adams Central Holiday Tournament Dec. 29-30, bringing home its second consecutive holiday championship with victories over Broken Bow and host Adams Central.

The Cardinals won easily over Broken Bow, 62-20, and then battled a tougher opponent in C1 Top 10 Adams Central (8-3) on its home court in the tournament championship game. The Cardinals came away with a 52-46 victory over the Patriots.