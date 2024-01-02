Donna Jo Smith, 89, of Albion, died on Dec. 25, 2023, at home with family members present.

Donna, daughter of Joe and Caroline (Harder) Wilson, was born at home in Albion. She attended Albion Public Schools, graduating in 1952, and went on to become a teacher.

Donna was united in marriage to Norman L. Smith, Sr. in Haines, AK in October of 1966.

Donna taught in Lincoln, Skagway, AK, Haines, AK, Alliance, and in the Albion schools. She taught elementary grades, remedial reading, and special education, and served as elementary resource teacher in Albion from 1975-1992.

She is survived by stepsons: Norman (Suzanne) Smith, Jr. of Haines, AK and Carl (Marsha) Smith of Sequim, WA, step-grandchildren: Janine (Ryan) Wilkinson and sons Owen and Alaric of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Isobel Smith of Seattle, WA, Alex Smith of San Antonio, TX and Kevin Smith of Tulsa, OK, sisters: Nancy Gilliland (Ray Kawaguchi) of Omaha, Barbara (Bill) Anderson of Omaha and Kathy (Larry) Young of Albion, their children, other relatives and friends, including her much-loved caregivers, the first of which was her dear Joyce.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Norman L. Smith, Sr.

The family will hold a celebration of Donna’s life at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to the family for further direction, or to the Albion Education Foundation to support special education projects and/or the Olson Nature Preserve funding. The foundation’s address is P.O. Box 45, Albion, NE 68620.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.