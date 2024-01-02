Leo D. Mahoney

Leo Donald Mahoney, 88, of St. Edward, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Leo, son of James and Vesta (Jackson) Mahoney, was born July 4, 1935, in Nance County. Leo attended St. Edward High School.

On Sept. 17, 1955, Leo was united in marriage to Joan Werts at St. Edward Catholic Church. From this union, Leo was blessed with four wonderful children. He served in the Army 82nd Airborne.

From 1965-1992, Leo worked at Mahoney Sales and Service in St. Edward and had ownership in the company beginning in 1978, and later had ownership in the business.

Leo is survived by his loving wife, Joan Mahoney, of St. Edward, three children: Don (Carol) Mahoney of Norfolk, Karen (Terry) Penne of Belgrade and Kay (Jeff) Hellbusch of St. Edward, eight grandchildren: Kris Schoenauer of Omaha, Kyle Koerting of Norfolk, Eric (Jill) Penne of Cedar Rapids, IA, Kara (Luke) Choyeski of Kearney, Kaylee (Tanner) Focken of Gothenburg, Tyler (Gabby) Hellbusch of Fullerton, Karli (Austin) Calkins of Norfolk, Kenna Hellbusch of Norfolk, 13 great grandchildren: Emma, Jake, Elise, Adilyn, Chris, Max, Kinlee, Karsyn, Rhett, Charlotte, Eleanora, Winsley and Rutger.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son Dan Mahoney, brothers: Raymond (Norma) Mahoney, Arnold (Iola) Mahoney, Robert (Margaret) Mahoney, John (Margaret) Mahoney, Gene (Rose) Mahoney and Ronald (Jill) Mahoney, sisters: Mary Anne (Harold) Baustert and Fern (George) Werner.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at the St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz and Deacon Harlan Long officiating.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.