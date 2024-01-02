Newman Grove Board hears proposal to transfer land to Humphrey district

Newman Grove School Board heard a request on Wednesday night, Dec. 27, to transfer a tract of land north of Lindsay from the Newman Grove district into the Humphrey Public School District.

The request was formalized at a brief special meeting in Newman Grove between the two school boards and superintendents of both districts.

Humphrey Superintendent Brice King had previously made the request in a Dec. 5 letter to the Newman Grove board.

King’s letter noted that the 13.9 acres had been annexed by the Village of Lindsay effective Dec. 4, 2023. This land is contiguous to the boundaries of the Humphrey district “which currently serves the majority of residents in the Village of Lindsay,” King stated.

The matter was taken under consideration by the Newman Grove board.

