Robert “Bob” D. King

Robert “Bob” Dale King, 81, of Albion, passed away on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, peacefully surrounded by family at Bryan-West Medical Center in Lincoln.

Bob was born on Nov. 30, 1942, in rural Newman Grove. In his youth, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts. He joined the Army Reserve in 1966 and trained in Fort Leonard Wood, MO. He served in Norfolk through 1971.

Bob is survived by his wife Donna King of Albion, children: Jeff (Deborah) King of Tacoma, WA, Lisa (John Esser) King of Nebraska City and Becky Rudloff of Newman Grove, step-children: Michael (Sheri) Rudloff, Ronald (JoAnn) Rudloff, Diane (Kevin) Wynegar, Julie (Jay) Beierman and John (Julie Rieflin) Noble, grandchildren: Joshua and Levi King and Jamie Petersen, step-grandchildren: Keith Walsh, Kaylee Merten, Keri Hagemann, Kelly Hranac, Marissa Rubeck, James, Kyle, and Caleb Noble, great grandchildren: Cy, Dax and Mataya Petersen and Laylie Loller, step-great grandchildren: Kaden Walsh, Corbyn Towey, Sam, Lauren and Whit Hagemann, Henry and Oliver Hranac, Julia and Beau Rubeck and Briggs Noble, siblings: Linda Leeson, Karen Lyon, Tom King and Peg Duhachek.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gene King.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at Akron Community Church, rural Albion, with Pastor Kurt Kinney officiating.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.