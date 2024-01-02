Tenski is ‘Golden Apple’ winner

Linsday Tenski, r., who “wears many hats” at St. Edward Public School, was honored last week by Channels 10/11 television as their December Golden Apple Award winner.

She was nominated by Skyelar Sindelar, l., who stated that Mrs. Tenski is “a truly admirable person for many recognizable reasons. One of those being stepping up to the principal role when the previous one left. It really showed her dedication and commitment to the school and students.”

Mrs. Tenski is currently the 7-12 principal, as well as math teacher and district assessment coordinator. She and her husband, Chris, are also involved with the St. Edward Volunteer Fire Department.