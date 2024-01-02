Jaimie Zwiener of Albion. Boone Central High School senior member of the Rubies Dance Team, made the trip across the Atlantic Ocean to represent Varsity Spirit in the New Year’s Parade at London, England on Jan. 1, 2024.
She performed with other cheer and dance team members from across the U.S. Above photo shows her in the parade.
Zwiener takes part in London parade
Jaimie Zwiener of Albion. Boone Central High School senior member of the Rubies Dance Team, made the trip across the Atlantic Ocean to represent Varsity Spirit in the New Year’s Parade at London, England on Jan. 1, 2024.