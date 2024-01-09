Boone stymies Wayne in victory last week

Boone Central Lady Cards split their games last week, losing to O’Neill on Friday, Jan. 5, but coming back to defeat Wayne in a home game Saturday night.

Boone Central girls were on the road at O’Neill Friday night, and it was an exciting Mid-State Conference matchup. The game was a tight contest throughout, with plenty of scoring, but the Cards came up a little short in the end, 58-51.

The Lady Cards were back at it Saturday night as they faced off against another conference foe at home – the Blue Devils of Wayne (5-9). After a night of ample scoring, this one featured plenty of defense, with the Cards eventually wearing down their opponent and capturing a 35-28 victory that keeps their record even (6-6).