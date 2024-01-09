Sports

Boone stymies Wayne in victory last week

January 9, 2024
Boone Central’s Cassidy Maricle finds herself surrounded in the paint by Wayne defenders last Saturday.

Boone Central Lady Cards split their games last week, losing to O’Neill on Friday, Jan. 5, but coming back to defeat Wayne in a home game Saturday night.
Boone Central girls were on the road at O’Neill Friday night, and it was an exciting Mid-State Conference matchup. The game was a tight contest throughout, with plenty of scoring, but the Cards came up a little short in the end, 58-51.
The Lady Cards were back at it Saturday night as they faced off against another conference foe at home – the Blue Devils of Wayne (5-9). After a night of ample scoring, this one featured plenty of defense, with the Cards eventually wearing down their opponent and capturing a 35-28 victory that keeps their record even (6-6).