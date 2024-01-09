Card wrestlers face tough battles

Boone Central wrestlers had some tough meets against quality foes in the past week.

Wrestling at home in a dual against David City Aquinas last Thursday, the Cardinals had a disappointing night, losing 64-18.

The only Cardinals to wrestle to victories were Daron Dozler (by pin) and Gavin Mauch (by pin). Thomas Roberts also scored points by winning an open weight forfeit.

The Monarchs registered seven falls and a major decision in their eight wrestled wins.

More wrestling coverage in the Jan. 10 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.