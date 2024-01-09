Doc and Betz Quincy to celebrate retirement

After 39 years in business in Newman Grove, Doc and Betz Quincy will be celebrating their retirement next Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the Newman Grove Community Center.

The celebration will be from 3 to 5 p.m.

The Quincys have sold the Betz’s Little Shoppe store building at 505 Hale Avenue, and an announcement will be made at a later date of the business planned there.

The Quincys started in business in Newman Grove in 1984 when Dr. Ed Quincy opened his dental office there. A few months later, Betz started her sewing/quilting shop in the same location. Later, they purchased the building at 505 Hale, and Betz moved her shop there.