Graham A. Koehler

Graham Arthur Koehler, 81, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Graham, son of Fredrick A. and Ruth Elaine (Graham) Koehler, was born Dec. 7, 1942, in Lubbock, TX. Following his father’s discharge from the Air Force, the family returned to Oakland, where Graham graduated from Oakland High with the class of 1960. He later worked at a grocery store and at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

Graham is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Kaye Koehler of Newman Grove, two children: Bret (Jasmine) Koehler of Los Angeles, CA and Nicole (Bryce) Spann of Albion; three grandchildren: Julia Spann of Lincoln, Jude and Ruby Spann of Albion, faithful four legged companion Eddie, sisters-in-law: Linda Koehler of West Point, Janis (Bob) Hamman of Salina, KS and Clare (Rick) Hamman of Kansas City, MO, brother-in-law Bob (Pam) Kittelson of Lincoln, 10 nieces and nephews, along with many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded by his parents, his brother, Brian Koehler, in 2019 and his father- and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Mildred Kittelson.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove with Deacon Claire Meyer officiating. Military Rites were conducted by the Newman Grove American Legion Post 73 and the Air Force Funeral Honor Guard. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to family for later designation, or Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.